K)p3 bese we da- Vivian Jill faces Meeri boot for boot

By Mzta Churchill

Actress Vivian Jill has faced Meeri boot for boot via a video available at the news desk of Gh Page.

In the video, the usual Vivian Jill is seen jamming to Sarkodie’s “Back Case” song.

Vivian could be seen singing the song that talks about being not tickled about what one said about one word for word.

In the latter part of the video, the beautiful Kumawood actress laughed uncontrollably for reasons best known to her.

Even though Vivian did not mention Meeri’s name in the song, netizens have concluded that the video is a subtle shot at Meeri.

