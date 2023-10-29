- Advertisement -

Residents Kpetoe woke up to a rather grim discovery as they found the dead body of the boyfriend of a high-ranking police official in her apartment.

They found the lifeless body of a man named Billy Bless, estimated to be in his mid-40s, as reported by Graphiconlie.com.

The Official whose name is currently withheld in question is a Superintendent of Police who also serves as the Kpetoe District Police Commander.

Sources told reporters that Billy Bless visited the Superintendent of Police in Ho on Wednesday, Oct 25, 2023. The police officer was reportedly in Ho to visit her ailing father.

He, however, travelled to Kpetoe and told the police commander’s driver that he would sleep over in her official residence. The police driver then handed over the keys to the house to him.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The next day when the police driver realised the key had not been left at the usual place, he contacted the police commander who was still in Ho at the time to inform her about the unusual turn of events.

The sources added that the Superintendent of Police then instructed the driver to seek the assistance of a carpenter to open the door, and he obliged.

Upon entering the house, it was realised that the bedroom was locked, and it was subsequently forced open, only for the body of the deceased to be found hanging in the bedroom.

It was gathered that the deceased, Billy, and the police commander were preparing to get married, when she found out that Billy had another girlfriend with whom he had a child which she told him to rather go after the other woman.