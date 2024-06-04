“Kraman girlfriend” – Wendy Shay dirties Afia Schwar after red carpet insults (Video)

During the just-ended TGMA’s, celebrities from across the entertainment industry stunningly graced the event and lighted up the red carpet with their presence.

Among the notable attendees were music sensation Wendy Shay.

Wendy Shay attended the event in an all-black see-through outfit.

Alot of social media users who saw her both on TV and at the event took to the internet to praise her for looking elegant in her well-designed and tailored outfit.

Afia-Schwarzenegger



However, Afia Schwar has shared a contrasting opinion and according to her, the award-winning singer looked cheap in the outfit.



During a live TikTok session, Afia Schwar insisted that Wendy Shay appeared like someone who was attending her mother’s funeral.



She also mocked the singer for having a poor fashion sense and style.



Reacting to the harsh criticism from Afia Schwar, Wendy Shay has taken to her official Twitter page to mock Afia for allegedly sharing romantic ties with a dog.

In the viral tweet, Wendy Shay simply stated; “Hey Kramn girlfriend, shut up!”

