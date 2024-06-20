type here...
Kromfuo, wagyimi papa, kwasia – Watch as Avram Ben Moshe and Prophet Ogyaba fight dirty (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Prophet Ogyaba's miracles are fake, he's learning from Obinim and Obofour - Avram Ben Moshe fires

Avram Ben Moshe and Prophet Ogyaba’s simple online banter has graduated into a fully blown war.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Prophet Ogyaba threatened to make Avram Ben Moshe lose his sense of reasoning on the 21st of June 2024.

Fearless Avram Ben Moshe took Prophet Ogyaba’s challenge and promised to visit his church on the 21st of June to challenge the assumed spiritual prowess of the famed man of God.

However, just a few days ago, Prophet Ogyaba made a sharp U-Turn and insisted that he would no longer make Avram Ben Moseh lose touch with reality.

Avram Ben Moshe cries like a baby as his serious girlfriend breaks up with him

Notwithstanding Prophet Ogyaba’s new stance, Avram Ben Moshe has still insisted on visiting the man of God’s church on the 21st as earlier agreed.

Prophet Ogyaba who feels threatened has now notified the police to arrest Avram if he storms his church on the 21st.

This is what has triggered Avram Ben Moshe to use all sorts of unprintable words on the man of God.

During a clash on Kingdom FM, Avram angrily described Ogyaba as a thief, a fool and and a trickster.

Watch the video below to know more…

