KSM writes to God about too many idiots becoming prophets in Ghana

Kwaku Sintim-Misa popularly known as KSM has been wondering why anyone in Ghana will just rise and demand the mention of being called a prophet.

In an open letter which he addressed to the Almighty God, the satirist inquire from God whether he has lowered the standard to become a prophet.

In Ghana is common to see people parading themselves to be prophets with the ear of God.

The west African nation has witnessed much false prophecies from these prophets who claim to be called by God.

Many of their prophecies however have been centered around deaths, atrocities and other negative things. Unfortunately some of these prophecies never saw the light.

In a letter shared on Twitter, KSM was much worried as to why any brainless jerk will claim to be an anointed man of God.

Dear God, Is it true that you have lowered the standards for those applying to be Prophets? Nowadays, any brainless jerk claims to be a prophet anointed by God. It its true you have lowered the standards to accommodate “idiots “, kindly raise the bar. Regards KSM. He wrote.