type here...
Entertainment

K)tedie Nti I Could Not Learn Hairdressing- Woman Reveals

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian woman has taken over social media following her recent interview on Sompa FM.

The woman who claims she was learning how to make her has divulged what triggered her decision to shun the work.

According to her, she blames p3nis for her current predicament because it is because of that she was unable to complete her apprenticeship.

She noted in the interview available at the news desk of Gh Page that she was in a serious relationship with a man who had slapped sense into her.

She claims during her relationship with the man, there was too much sex and because she loved it so much and became addicted, she had no option but to stop learning how to make her.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

They Attended C Confion’s Funeral But Did Not Come To My Wedding- Ghana Jesus Cries Over Disappointment From His...

Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey Spark Debate Rumors As They Kiss At A Restaurant

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, February 8, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Celebrated Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti dies at 54

Celebrated Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti dies at 54

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

List of all the demands by outgoing SIC MD Hollistar Duah-Yentumi to the Government

MD of SIC Hollistar-Duah-Yentumi
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways