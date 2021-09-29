Kuame Eugene promises to release hit songs that will eliminate foreign songs from the system

- Advertisement -

The RockStar Kuame Eugene has promised to release continuous hit songs to help eliminate Ghanaians craving for foreign songs especially Nigerian songs from the system.

The Lynx Entertainment signee made this disclosure after a fan who seems worried about the rate at which the Nigerian songs have fast gained ground in Ghana asked him to drop songs to save the dying Ghana Music.

According to the Tweep, Ghana Music is gradually going down whiles Nigerian songs are making waves here and even overseas because of Tiktok. The User believes the Nigerians are effectively using the China-owned video-sharing app in projecting their songs.

He, however, called on the ‘Dollar On You’ hitmaker to do something ASAP as he has been off the scene, not releasing songs as he used to for months because he’s so far the only person who can match the Nigerians in terms of releasing hit songs.

Reacting to the call on him by the concerned fan, Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene revealed the reason why he has been quiet for some time.

The 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year disclosed he went on hibernation because of the unusual increase of foreign music in the country lately. He, nevertheless, declared that he’ll drop hit upon hit songs from now till December this year.

Read Below the Conversation between the Tweep and Kuame Eugene on Twitter;