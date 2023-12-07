“Kuame wanted to kill me with hunger”; Mary visits KFC, treats herself to a 5-star meal – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Celebrity house help, Mary, the former house girl of popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, was captured treating herself to a delicious meal at KFC after making claims that she was being starved by her old boss.

The video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, showed Mary’s visit to the fast-food joint, where she seemed to enjoy herself and in a joyous mood, which confirms to viewers that she is happy since she left Kuami Eugene’s household.

Adding a touch of controversy to the video, the background music featured Kuami Eugene’s latest hit song, Monica, which came as a shock to many given her recent disparaging comments about the musician.

The hype around Mary started when she recently granted an interview, citing the reasons leading to her dismissal from Kuame Eugene’s house.

During the interview, she claimed to have been underpaid and underfed while working for the singer. She even said that there were times she would faint because of extreme hunger.

Watch the video below