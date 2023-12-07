type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Kuame wanted to kill me with hunger"; Mary visits KFC, treats herself...
Entertainment

“Kuame wanted to kill me with hunger”; Mary visits KFC, treats herself to a 5-star meal – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Celebrity house help, Mary, the former house girl of popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, was captured treating herself to a delicious meal at KFC after making claims that she was being starved by her old boss.

The video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, showed Mary’s visit to the fast-food joint, where she seemed to enjoy herself and in a joyous mood, which confirms to viewers that she is happy since she left Kuami Eugene’s household.

Adding a touch of controversy to the video, the background music featured Kuami Eugene’s latest hit song, Monica, which came as a shock to many given her recent disparaging comments about the musician.

The hype around Mary started when she recently granted an interview, citing the reasons leading to her dismissal from Kuame Eugene’s house.

During the interview, she claimed to have been underpaid and underfed while working for the singer. She even said that there were times she would faint because of extreme hunger.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below

TODAY

Thursday, December 7, 2023
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
2.2mph
0 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways