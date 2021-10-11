type here...
Kuami Eugene accused of stealing his new song ‘Bunker’ from a female artist

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kuami Eugene has been one of the most accused artists when it comes to song theft.

There have been countless times he’s been exposed for stealing a song each time he drops a banger.

His songs ‘Confusion, Obiaato and others’ after its release were compared with other renditions which sounded almost similar making Ghanaians wonder who is copying who?

Well, another one is here. Kuami Eugene’s recently released song ‘Bunker’ allegedly was stolen or probably sampled from a female Ghanaian Afropop artiste named bhadextcona.

A video of the two songs (Bunker and bolega) being compared has hit online and already some Ghanaian music lovers are bewildered. Check out the video below;

Source:GHPAGE

