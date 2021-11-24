type here...
Kuami Eugene angrily blasts Mzvee for disrespecting him

By Armani Brooklyn
Mzvee - Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene has taken a very deep swipe at his former record label mate, Mzvee, for disrespecting him.

During an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, the “Bunker” hitmaker went raw on Mzvee and equally replied aggressively to her for disrespecting him some time ago.

According to Kuami Eugene who appeared very emotional whiles pouring his heart out on Mzvee’s gross disrespect towards him, he wrote many of her hit songs for her.

After throwing wild shots at Mzvee, he consequently requested that she respects his name and express gratitude for the assistance he has provided in her career.

It can be recalled that not long ago, Mzvee slammed critics who compare her to Kuami Eugene and KiDi.

The “Natural Girl” hitmaker went on to emphatically state that she does everything on her own and not like other artists.

So it’s totally wrong for people to compare her to Kuami Eugene because he is working under a record label and he’s been spoon-fed.

Source:GHpage

