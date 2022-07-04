type here...
Kuami Eugene earns applause on social media after performing on stage with his househelp

By Mr. Tabernacle
Multiple Award-winning artist, Kuami Eugene has once again garnered attention for himself after hitting the stage with his househelp to perform with her.

If you have been an ardent follower of the ‘Rock Star’ on social media, you’ll notice that most of the time, he shares videos of himself in the studio with his househelp, Mary.

Not only that, Kuami Eugene is fond of sharing random videos of Mary even during live videos on social media. But this time around Eugene has taken things a little higher.

At Lasmid’s well-attended Takeaway party over the weekend, Kuami Eugene shared a memorable moment with his househelp, Mary on stage as they performed alongside Lasmid.

They sang together as Eugene’s arm girded around her (Mary) neck. The two displayed amazing bonding. Mary, on stage, stole the show after Kuami Eugene gave her the microphone.

She performed Lasmid’s viral ‘Friday Night’ song. She was cheered on by the audience for showing her ‘music talent’.

