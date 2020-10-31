type here...
Kuami Eugene goes berserk on colleague musicians for not supporting each other

By Lizbeth Brown
Kuami Eugene
Lynx Entertainment signee Eugene Kwame Marfo popularly known as Kuami Eugene has slammed some of his fans and colleague musicians for their lack of support.

The musician in a Facebook live session stated that some of his colleague musicians have made it a point to not support each other even with their social media platforms.

Kuami Eugene stated that the lack of unity among musicians have affected the growth of the Ghana Music Industry.

According to the ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker, Ghana is a peaceful country, but there is no love and unity among its citizens.

“We have peace in this country, but, there is no love and unity amongst us. People in the music industry find it very difficult to promote their fellow musician’s work.

It’s so hard to survive in this music industry without support. If you believe in the talent, it shouldn’t be difficult for you to help the person”, Kuami Eugene stated.

The reigning Artiste of the year stated that this is one of the reasons why female artistes normally go nude to promote their works.

He further stated that some Ghanaians regard his songs as trash after putting in so much work in producing it.

Watch the video below;

Kuami Eugene also pleaded with Ghanaians to support their own just like the way they rally behind Nigerian musicians.

He also expressed his displeasure on how Ghanaians are comparing his new album ‘Son Of Africa’ to Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ album.

Source:Ghpage

