After years with the label, Kuami Eugene has finally confirmed he is no longer a member of Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment.

Sometime last month, rumours in town had it that after years working with Lynx Entertainment, Kuami Eugene has said goodbye to the label that made him one of the most sought-after musicians in the country.

After the rumour went rife, Kuami Eugene has never come out to confirm or deny it until now.

In a new development, the Angela hitmaker is set to release his new song in the coming days and has released the cover art for the song.

The cover art had Kuame Eugene Rockstar records and Clear Road music label on it.

Previously, he used to feature the Lynx Entertainment logo on his cover art but since it’s no more, it now confirms that he has indeed left the label.

See screenshot below: