“Kuami Eugene doesn’t steal songs” – Kwabena Kwabena defends

- Advertisement -

Highlife genius, Kwabena Kwabena has jumped to Kaumi Eugene’s defense over the wild allegations that he steals songs from established and upcoming musicians.

The “Adult Music” crooner threw his unflinching support behind the Lynx Entertainment signee whiles speaking as a judge at TV3’s mentor.

According to Kwabena Kwabena, Kuami Eugene has never stolen the song of any musician and it’s only haters who will accuse him of such.

He said;

“It is a worry, we don’t appreciate talent, what is the meaning of he has stolen a song. Kuami Eugene has never stolen a song before, period! Everyone should stop saying that”

These comments followed after an argument ensued between Kuami Eugene’s boss, Richie, and Rex Omar over who the original owner of popular Highlife song dubbed “Fa wakoma me” is.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene accused of stealing his new song ‘Bunker’ from a female artist

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene made headlines over allegations of song theft three weeks ago.

A female musician called Bhadext Cona accused him of stealing her song titled, Bolga.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene finally reacts to claims that he stole Bhadest Cona’s song

Speaking on Rainbow Radio, she alleged that she sent him the song for a feature but he allegedly described the song as “childish” but later went ahead to steal the rhythm and flow.