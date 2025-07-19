Kuami Eugene, Elizabeth Turkson, Lilwin, Yaw Dabo & more Storm Broda Sammy’s mum’s funeral

Some celebrities from diverse fields took time off their busy schedules to support their colleague, Broda Sammy earlier today.

To anyone at sea, today, July 19 was slated for the final funeral rites of the mother of the controversial Gospel musician.

READ ALSO: I will sh00t & k!ll any NPP macho man who misbehaves at Akwatia- NDC macho man

In videos available at the news desk of Gh Page, many celebrities took time off their busy schedules to go and support the Gospel musician.

Per the videos gathered so far, Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Gospel musician, Elizabeth Turkson, Yaw Dabo, Kuami Eugene and more went to support the Gospel musician.

Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his team did not leave Broda Sammy during the time he needed them the most as they also went to support the musician.