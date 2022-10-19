- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene has confirmed his exit from Lynx Entertainment via a Tweet shared a few hours ago. The Rock Star has joined a new record label.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene to leave Lynx Entertainment in December – Ruthy

In a post on Twitter, Kuami Eugene revealed that he has signed on to EMPIRE Africa. Empire is a popular label managing and/or distributing the music of numerous African acts.

Some artists under the EMPIRE label include; Black Sherif, Kizz Daniel and Buju BNXN. His confirmation comes after he earlier hinted at leaving the record label.

Take a look at his tweet below

Kuami Eugene days ago dropped a cryptic message to hint that he shall be leaving Lynx Entertainment.

The hint was given by the “Angela” hitmaker in a tweet he made and immediately deleted.

According to him, the time has come for him to bow out of Lynx Entertainment.

He was taking this decision as part of the grand agenda to start everything on his own as an artist who is not tied to the apron strings of a demanding record label. READ MORE…

Lynx Entertainment is a music label Kuami Eugene has been signed to since his introduction into the music industry years ago.

READ ALSO: Richie Mensah reacts to Kuami Eugene’s exiting Lynx Entertainment

The artiste was signed on to Lynx after he came third in the 2016 MTN Hitmaker competition, losing to colleague Kurl Songx.