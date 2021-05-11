Kuami Eugene eyes Grammys

Kuami Eugene has expressed his intentions of winning a Grammy Award but says he can achieve that only with some level of adequate support from the right quarters.

The Highlife and Afrobeat singer, real name Eugene Kwame Marfo, said this in his recent interview with Giovanni on Showbiz 360.

The reign Artiste of the Years revealed he has great plans for his musical career.

‘I have come a long way in the industry, and the support so far is good. There are more hit songs to be released this year,’ he said.

The Lynx Entertainment signee has been on tour promoting his newest single, ‘Dollar on you’.

The song barely launched six days ago and has seen a lot of support from industry players jamming to the new tune as well as great views since the premiere of the song.

He stated, “My song has been doing very well since its release and key influencers like Sarkodie, Okyeame has jumped on the song plus it’s has gotten a lot of views since”.