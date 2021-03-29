- Advertisement -

Kofi Boakye who had claimed to be the father of Ghana’s musician, Kuami Eugene, has popped up again – this time challenges him to a dance battle.

In a video sent to GHPage.com, he said Kuami style of dancing is computer-based or it is something he learnt from a computer.

He then challenged him to a dance battle after dancing to one of Kuami’s tune.

“Although I am 61 years old, compare my dancing skills to that of my son.”He said.

One important thing to note is that, during Mr Boakye’s conversation with the interviewer, Dewasty, revealed that he has made several calls to his son but to no avail.

Nonetheless, he is his son so should grant his request to a dance challenge.

Mr Kofi Boakye some months ago burst into the media space by making claims that he is the real or biological father of Kuami Eugene.

According to him, Kuami was not born on Saturday as his name suggests, but rather on Friday, for which reason he named him after himself – Kofi Boakye.

Kofi is the Akan name for a male child.

He made another stunning revelation that Kuami Eugene is not 21 as is widely known, but he was born in 1989, meaning that he is 31 going on 32.

He added that while they lived in Oda in the Eastern Region, life became hard for them and so he decided to leave for another town to work there and return to his family later.

He, however, came to meet the absence of his former wife(Kuami Eugene’s mother) moving away with their son to Accra.

According to him, one Mr Marfo married off the woman and he took her and Kuami Eugene away from him.

He has on several occasions revealed that attempts to get in touch with his wife and son after he returned proved futile and got even worse after he became a top music star.

He also said Kuami Eugene’s mother blocked him from gaining access to his son so much so that he had to walk into the studios of Peace FM to beg for his contact before calling him.

Kofi Boakye said Kuami Eugene’s name is not Eugene ‘Marfo’ as widely know, and that, that name is the name of his stepfather.