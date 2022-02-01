type here...
Kuami Eugene finally meets up with French Ambassador

By Qwame Benedict
Kuami Eugene and Anne Sophie Ave
Kuami Eugene and Her Excellency Ann Sophie Avè, France’s Ambassador to Ghana, have finally met.

This comes after Sophie Avè expressed her desire to meet with the Lynx Entertainment signee.

A date was set for them to meet for the first time a few days after that.

The Rockstar was seen showing H.E Sophie Avè some dance steps after enjoying a drink of wine.

Watch the video below:

Before meeting with the Lynx Entertainment musician, the French Ambassador to Ghana publicly expressed her appreciation for Ghanaian music.

    Source:Ghpage

