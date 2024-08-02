type here...
Kuami Eugene finally parted ways with Lynx Entertainment

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kuami Eugene
"They are all fools" - Kuami Eugene goes hard on his critics

Renowned Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has officially ended his association with Lynx Entertainment, the record label that played a pivotal role in his rise to stardom.

The news of his departure marks the end of a successful chapter in his music career, which saw numerous hit songs and accolades.

Kuami Eugene, known for his unique blend of highlife and Afrobeats, joined Lynx Entertainment in 2016.

Under the label, he released several popular tracks, including “Angela,” “Wish Me Well,” and “Confusion,” which earned him widespread recognition and numerous awards.

In a statement, Kuami Eugene expressed his gratitude to Lynx Entertainment for their support and guidance throughout his journey.

He acknowledged the significant impact the label had on his career and thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

Lynx Entertainment also released a statement, wishing Kuami Eugene well in his future endeavors.

The label praised his talent and hard work, stating that they are proud of his achievements and looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes next.

As Kuami Eugene embarks on this new phase of his career, fans eagerly await what the future holds for the talented artist.

TAKE A LOOK AT A POST BY GEORGE BRITTON

