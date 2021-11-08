Kuami Eugene finally reacts to claims that he stole Bhadest Cona’s song

- Advertisement -

Self-styled Ghanaian rockstar, Kuami Eugene has finally broken silence on Bhadest Cona’s claims that he stole her “Bolga Girl” song after she forwarded it to him for a feature.

Whiles speaking on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra show, Kuami Eugene denied ever getting into contact with Bhadest Cona.

The Lynx Entertainment signee who refuted Bhadest Cona’s deep allegations against him went on to state that the female vocalist intentionally used his name and brand to promote her song by pelting lies against him.

According to Kuami Eugene Bhadest Cona and all the other musicians who have accused him of stealing their intellectual properties just want to have a share of his greatness.

He went on to brag that, he’s a hitmaking machine and there’s no way he will steal another musician’s song.

The “Angela” hitmaker further stated that all the artistes who wrongfully accuse him of stealing their songs are not able to sue him making it clear that they are all liars.

“Have mercy on those who say I have stolen their song. Regardless I have been able to make countless hits. Normally those who complain much about me do not even have three songs like mine. At my age, I haven’t been around for a long time now but I have done a few which I thank God for it

I think people like to eat ripe fruits and people will like to associate themselves with greatness. It’s normal. Do we sometimes tell ourselves some people are digging their archives waiting to see if their songs match? Even if the song is not released, the person hurries to release for publicity“

BACKGROUND STORY

Bhadest Cona is a promising female singer who only became popular after she accused Kuanmi Eugene of stealing her song.

In retaliation, she also copied the entire video concept of Kuami Eugene’s “Bunker” song.

At the moment, we can’t tell who amongst the two is telling the truth but many social media users have bought Cona’s story because Kuami Eugene has been accused on many occasions of allegedly stealing songs.