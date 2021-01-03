Kuami Eugene finally speaks on claims by a 60-year-old man being his biological father

- Advertisement -

The man with the ‘magical voice’, Kuami Eugene in a new video has addressed the claims by a 60-year-old man who some months ago owned up as the biological father of the singer.

Some time ago, a man identified as Samuel Kwasi Boakye came out claiming to be the biological father of Kuami Eugene.

In a video sighted as at that time, the man believed to be in his 60’s said he gave birth to Kuami Eugene.

60-year-old Samuel Kwasi Boakye in the video said Kuami Eugene originally was given the name Kofi Boakye. The mother, per the man’s disclosure, is called Ama Wusaa.

In assiduity, Mr Samuel revealed that Kuami Eugene’s mother left town just when he journeyed to seek for a more promising situation to aid the family to enjoy life.

He claims he has been trying to reunite with them but all have proved futile.

He is convinced that he is not here for money or gain popularity but wants the world to know that he gave birth to the music star.

For the first time, the Lynx Entertainment signee took time to respond to the viral claims of the man.

According to him, the old man is not his biological father and thus everyone should disregard what he’s going about saying.

He said he knows his real father, siblings and who his extended family members are so Mr Samuel Boakye can say whatever he wants to the media.

Explaining into details, Kuame Eugene stated that among the 9 (Kwesi Boakye inclusive) some came to his mother’s shop and her house to claims the superstar is their father.

“I think I so far have about 8 people coming forward to be my dad. I understand I am a celebrity now so everyone would want to come out with some lies just to gain attention. So I don’t care”, he said.

Kuame Eugene said he has reached a level where everyone can mention his name to gather attention and Kwesi Boakye is part of those people.

