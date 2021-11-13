type here...
Kuami Eugene fires Guru once again

By Armani Brooklyn
Kuami Eugene - Guru
Kuami Eugene who once clashed Guru some few months ago has gone raw on the “Lapaz Toyota” hitmaker once again in his most recent interview.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi’s Angel FM, the LYNX Entertainment signee didn’t mince words to describe Guru and other musicians who insulted him just because he turned down their feature proposals as foolish.

According to Kuami Eugene, it is very unwise for a fellow musician to verbally attack him just because he didn’t jump on his/her song after request.

The “Angela” hitmaker went on to add that his management receives many calls requesting a feature with him on a daily but they are unable to match the demand.

He also jabbed musicians who think they are veterans hence he needs to automatically agree to feature on their songs. Probably, he was speaking about Guru citing what caused their beef.

Kuami Eugene is reported to have said;

It’s preferable to approach me in a brotherly manner than to assume you’re older than I am.” It’s preferable to collaborate like brothers. The approach is critical, regardless of how much older you are than me. We will be relaxed and work on the music if the approach is peaceful.

I can’t be on every song because if I did, I would have appeared on multiple tracks because Lynx receives requests for a feature with me on a daily basis.

It wasn’t just one individual we couldn’t work with; some of them were even celebrities, yet we couldn’t get along. It doesn’t mean the individual should come into the studio and attack me or a member of my family; it would be pointless. If the flow comes and we work together, that’s great, but don’t disrespect me if we don’t…

