The Rockstar Kuami Eugene has treated himself to a brand new luxury car to crown his birthday ceremony.

The Lynx Entertainment signee has displayed his newly acquired customized Chevy Camaro on social media.

Posing beside the car with the “KUAMI 1-21” number plate, Eugene wrote, “Happy +1 to Me. I toast to success, I toast to the good life. Whatever I put hands on I pray that God bless. I wish Me a mansion. I wish me expansion. I pray that I live long enough to finish everything that God sent me to do. Amen.”

Again, in a video sighted by Ghpage, the singer was seen flaunting his Chevrolet and allowing others check out his new ride.

Kuami Eugene has definitely come to stay as he’s refused to be broken by the controversy surrounding his Artiste of the year award at the VGMA 2020.

The young artist possesses the Midas Touch that turns every song into a banger and his brand new car is just the fruit of his great hooks on songs.

Kuami Eugene gets a new customized luxury car for his birthday celebration pic.twitter.com/n6MActsW4Y — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, on the United Showbiz Show last Saturday, Eugene wowed the panel with an amazing live performance.

Entertainment publicist, Arnold Baidoo after the performance called the singer an asset to the Ghanaian music industry.