Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Slim is of the view that Kuami Eugene has a lot of hit songs than self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale.

For the past few days, social media has all been about the comparison of two artists.

First, it was between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy it then moved on to Daddy Lumba and Shatta Wale with the latter concerning defeat.

Well, it’s now the turn of Kuami Eugene and Shatta Wale and the question being asked is who amongst the two has more hit songs in their career.

According to DJ Slim, people should start speaking facts and not be blinded because statistics show that the Lynx Entertainment signee has more hit songs than Shatta Wale.

He tweeted: “Hit for hit, Shatta wale can’t touch Kuami Eugene sef … fa wo gyimii fri ha k? if u don’t understand”

He came back and listed some 33 hits songs from Kuami Eugene asking people to put respect on his name.

