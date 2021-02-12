Lynx Entertainment signee Kidi has come out to debunk Guru’s claim that himself and Kuami Eugene had asked for a remix of the Lapaz Toyota hit song.

Guru in a phone conversation with Andy mentioned that he only reached out to Lynx to try to get either Kidi or Eugene on a song because it had verbally been agreed on.

“Their first year in the game… we spoke and I advised them telling them I like their energy and they should maintain it. We met at Multimedia and we even took photos. That was their early part. They were like senior let’s do the Lapaz Toyota remix.. this was like 2-3 years ago,” Guru said.

However, in a panel discussion on the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM, host Andy Dosty expressed that Kidi had contacted him to clarify the whole saga surrounding Kuami Eugene snubbing Guru for a collaboration.

Andy mentioned that Kidi sent him a text saying that himself and label mate Kuami Eugene never begged Guru for a collaboration like the latter made the public believe.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Kuami Eugene and I never begged Guru for a remix of Lapaz Toyota- Kidi pic.twitter.com/C6qyuQQ0or — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 12, 2021

“Okay so Kidi just sent me a message, he said he and Kuami Eugene never begged Guru for a Lapaz Toyota remix,” Andy clarified.