Kuami Eugene is struggling to get a hit song because I left him- Mary Rockstar

Mary Rockstar, the former housekeeper of Kuami Eugene has made it into the trends again with another bombshell.

Mary granted an interview recently and as usual, chose violence over peace even though she was not forced.

Speaking during the interview, Mary Rockstar stated that following their separation Kuami Eugene is unable to provide another hit song.

According to her, the “Angela” hitmaker is currently struggling to make a hit song even though he is trying his best.

The former houself bragged that, she was the one behind Kuami Eugene’s hit songs, asking that anyone who doubts her should go and watch Kuami Eugene’s old videos because he even used to say that.

The young internet sensation added that she does not like things many people like, the reason she does not follow the majority.

According to Mary Rockstar, things liked by many people are very cheap, and since she doesn’t like cheap things, she does not waste her time on them.