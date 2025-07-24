type here...
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene is struggling to get a hit song because I left him- Mary Rockstar

By Mzta Churchill

Mary Rockstar, the former housekeeper of Kuami Eugene has made it into the trends again with another bombshell.

Mary granted an interview recently and as usual, chose violence over peace even though she was not forced.

Speaking during the interview, Mary Rockstar stated that following their separation Kuami Eugene is unable to provide another hit song.

According to her, the “Angela” hitmaker is currently struggling to make a hit song even though he is trying his best.

READ ALSO: Wo maame tw3, you wont even get a pesewa from me- Afia Schwar attacks Sammy Gyamfi

The former houself bragged that, she was the one behind Kuami Eugene’s hit songs, asking that anyone who doubts her should go and watch Kuami Eugene’s old videos because he even used to say that.

The young internet sensation added that she does not like things many people like, the reason she does not follow the majority.

According to Mary Rockstar, things liked by many people are very cheap, and since she doesn’t like cheap things, she does not waste her time on them.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ghanaians have regretted voting for NDC- Dr. Bawumia’s “girl”

Wo maame tw3, you wont even get a pesewa from me- Afia Schwar attacks Sammy Gyamfi

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, July 24, 2025
23.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Doctor & nurse sacked for office romance

Doctor nurse

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle

Brother discipline their sister’s husband for assault

Brothers In Law Beating husband

Wo maame tw3, you wont even get a pesewa from me- Afia Schwar attacks Sammy Gyamfi

Young Don apologises to Otumfour, President Mahama, Ajagurajah & others

Otumfour President Mahama Young Don Bishop Kwabena Asiamah
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways