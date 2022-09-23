type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene to leave Lynx Entertainment in December – Ruthy

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Kuami Eugene and Ruthy
Kuami Eugene and Ruthy
Ruthy Mummie De-Nelson popularly known as Ruthy an entertainment critic has disclosed that Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene would part ways with the record label by December 2022.

There have been several rumours that the Angela hitmaker is planning to leave the record label.

Kuami has denied the reports several times but Ruthy is of the firm belief that the rumours are true and that the musician is planning to go his separate way by the end of December.

According to her, she has been digging deep and her sources have confirmed that indeed Kuami Eugene would leave the Lynx Entertainment label soon.

She went ahead to state that that is the more reason why Kuami Eugene for the past few months hasn’t released any new songs for his fans and music lovers.

Ruthy claimed that Kuami Eugene has recorded a lot of bangers but he is intentionally keeping them away so he can release them when he finally parts ways with Richie.

As it stands now, it’s still an allegation and Kuami Eugene or Lynx haven’t come out yet to confirm or deny the allegation.

    Source:Ghpage

