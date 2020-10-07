A video of a new guy on social media who has a striking resemblance to Kuami Eugene-The Rock Star that has surfaced online has got netizens shouting in total shock.

The dark-skinned handsome young man donned in an all-black attire complemented with a black sunglass just like how Kuami Eugene always dresses on and off stage grabbed the mic to perform at a funeral.

In the video, Kuami Eugene’s doppelganger impersonated The Rockstar in fact, every bit of him.

He was seen dancing the ‘Gbese, leg walk and Zanku’ just like how the ‘Angela Hitmaker’ does it when on stage performing.

The teeming sympathisers at the funeral grounds couldn’t notice the difference and started cheering him ahead of his spirited performance on Kuami Eugene’s Open Gate song.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE;

Kuami Eugene's look alike storms a funeral ground to perform…. pic.twitter.com/adRu5CAQb5 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 7, 2020

The video after it surfaced has amassed massive reactions from netizens.

A number of them are enjoying the young guy’s energy whiles the rest are calling on Kuami Eugene to react to his look-alike’s video.

It is believed that human beings do have their look alike and often come in pair, this video of Kuami Eugene’s clone has made me believe that truly there is.