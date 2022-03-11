‘He raps better than Medikal” – Reactions after Kuami Eugene’s rap freestyle on Tim Westwood TV [Watch]

- Advertisement -

It was all fireworks in the studios of London-based Radio 1 on the Capital Extra show when Ghanaian highlife crooner Kumai Eugene got hold of the microphone.

As a celebrated singer back home, the ‘Rockstar’ used the huge opportunity to remind the world about his rap prowess and how he started his music career rapping.

The flow, punches and delivery have been commended by Ghanaians who felt Kuami Eugene was and remains a versatile artist who will reign for long.

Kuami Eugene’s flow has received special social media plaudits. With the likes of Strongman, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Quamina MP, M.anifest, Sarkodie proving their mettle in the past when they met Tim Westwood, many believe Kumai Eugene did his best.

Although he is not considered a rapper, it is always admirable anytime he plays with words. His rhymes and overall delivery have been ranked higher than the likes of Medikal etc.

Check Out Video Below: