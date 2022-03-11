type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment'He raps better than Medikal" - Reactions after Kuami Eugene's rap freestyle...
Entertainment

‘He raps better than Medikal” – Reactions after Kuami Eugene’s rap freestyle on Tim Westwood TV [Watch]

By Albert
'He raps better than Medikal
- Advertisement -

It was all fireworks in the studios of London-based Radio 1 on the Capital Extra show when Ghanaian highlife crooner Kumai Eugene got hold of the microphone.

As a celebrated singer back home, the ‘Rockstar’ used the huge opportunity to remind the world about his rap prowess and how he started his music career rapping.

The flow, punches and delivery have been commended by Ghanaians who felt Kuami Eugene was and remains a versatile artist who will reign for long.

Kuami Eugene’s flow has received special social media plaudits. With the likes of Strongman, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Quamina MP, M.anifest, Sarkodie proving their mettle in the past when they met Tim Westwood, many believe Kumai Eugene did his best.

Although he is not considered a rapper, it is always admirable anytime he plays with words. His rhymes and overall delivery have been ranked higher than the likes of Medikal etc.

Check Out Video Below:

Kuami Eugene’s rap freestyle on Tim Westwood TV

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 11, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86.2 ° F
    86.2 °
    86.2 °
    68 %
    3.6mph
    91 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News