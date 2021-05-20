Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene has given the Range Rover Dr Kwaku Oteng, the CEO and founder of Angel Group of Companies, gifted him last month a whole new look.

He took his pimping of cars to another new level by wrapping the new whip in a beautiful Rose Gold and Carbon Fibre colour.

He contracted the services of StunnCust Autoworks – an automobile company renowned for upgrading various types of vehicles – who previously draped the musicians Tron Camaro in Olive Yellow.

Kuami Eugene is the brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, another beverage brand owned by Dr Kwaku Oteng.

He received the vehicle in a short ceremony in Accra for reportedly contributing to the booming sales of the energy since its launch.

Initially, the Range Rover was white but Kuami Eugene who strongly believes that beauty matters has given it a glittering new look that has given social media users a new topic to discuss for the week.

This bewitching new look of the Range Rover is exceptionally beautiful and eye-pleasing, however, some of his critics have argued that he’s behaving like a village champion.

See more of the car below