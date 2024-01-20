“Kudus was still disgraced because he didn’t celebrate after the game” – Fire Oja brags

- Advertisement -

The controversial Ghanaian prophet who got tongues wagging after predicting prior to the Ghana vs Egypt game, Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, has responded to persons calling him out.

The young pastor who was reacting to some utterances he made about the game maintained his stance that Mohammed Kudus was disgraced.

Rev. Kore said despite scoring a brace and being named man of the match, Kudus showed no signs of excitement after the game.l which cements his prophecy.

Ghanaians have descended on the Man of God for his constant doom prophecies surrounding Mohammed Kudus and Black Stars.