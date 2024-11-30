GhPagePoliticsKuffour Should Have Been In Jail By Now- Kevin Taylor
Politics

Kuffour Should Have Been In Jail By Now- Kevin Taylor

By Mzta Churchill


Media personality, Kevin Taylor will not let the name Kuffour rest.

Kevin Taylor has said that if not for the fact that Ghana is more like an anarchical state, the former president should have been in jail by now.

Speaking on his show, Kevin Taylor stated that the former president has been over hyped.

The media personality claims he does not understand why Ghanaians heap praises on Kuffour and act as if the politician is a saint.

He disclosed that, per the information he has gathered so far, president Kuffour should have been in jail by now, if Ghana was a serious country.

According to him, the former president used Ghana’s money for his gluttony, even when he was to ensure the well being of the people.

Comparing Kuffour to John Mahama, Kevin Taylor said he would choose the latter anytime because even though he is new into politics as compared to Kuffour, he has done marvelously well.

