Kufour was determined to jail me at all cost- Tsatsu Tsikata

Tsatsu Tsikata has said in an interview that the Kufuor administration was keen on putting him behind bars.

The lawyer and academician claimed that this was because of his great relationship with former President Rawlings.

According to him, the Kufuor administration, was determined to wipe out the legacy of the former late president in the country’s oil and gas industry.

Tsatsu who is the lead counsel for John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing election petition trial, added that former president Kufuor was determined to make him spend jail time by “hook or crook” during his tenure in office.

It could be recalled that the Accra Fast Track High Court, in June 2008, convicted the former Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Chief Executive, giving him a five-year jail term for wilfully causing financial loss to the State.

He was charged with three counts of wilfully causing financial loss of GHS230,000 (2.3 billion old Ghana cedis) to the State through a loan he guaranteed for Valley Farms, a private company, on behalf of GNPC and another count of misapplying public property.

In a conversation with KSM on the KSM show, Tsikata mentioned that he became a target of the Kufour administration because he was close to late former President Rawlings.

“They had to find something. I could see by the beginning of 2001, the determination, by hook or crook to find something against me. That is what led to all these interesting cases against me,” he said.