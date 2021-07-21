KUGISS students allegedly assaulted by police and Military during a demonstration

- Advertisement -

Some students of Kumasi Girls Senior High School (KUGISS) has shared the ordeal they suffered at the hands of some police and military personnel during a demonstration.

The students had staged a protest over the directive of the Ghana Education Service (GES) not to allow them to go home for the mid-semester break as a result of the surge in Covid-19.

According to the students, they had been informed that they will go home only for the head to return a few moments later to announce a U-turn.

They said the announcement did not go down well with a majority of them who started making noise and chanting the words: ‘We will go home’.

But the students said security officers were called in by the school authorities to maintain law and order.

However, when they came, the students narrated that the officers assaulted and beat some up, leaving them with various degrees of injury.

“The school was noisy so the police and soldiers had to come here,” a student narrated on Tuesday, July 20.

“They came to our dormitories. They came beating some people. Even my dormitory they beat them to the extent that some were bleeding.”

“This is not logical because they say soldiers come to maintain calm and not to beat up people,” one said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Acting Ashanti Regional Police Commander was on his way to the school.

