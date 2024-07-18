Kumasi: 17-year-old boy stabbed to death while trying to separate a fight between a man & his cheating girlfriend (Video)

A piece of sad news coming from Trede in Kumasi confirms the death of a 17-year-old boy popularly known as Junior.

According to Nana Kwame who was an eyewitness and also suffered some injuries in the hands of the suspect.

Junior was peacefully seated in front of his house when he saw the suspect mercilessly beating his cheating girlfriend.

As stated by Nana Kwame, the suspect caught his girlfriend with another guy inside Junior’s house and this was what triggered the whole chaos.

Feeling betrayed and pained, the suspect aggressively took the phone he had bought for the lady.

The lady in turn landed some hot slaps on the suspect who became very angry and slammed her against the wall.

Sensing that the suspect might murder the lady, Junior and Nana Kwame decided to intervene.

While they were trying to restrain the suspect from landing more blows on the lady, he swiftly stabbed Junior in the rib with a knife after earlier stabbing Nana Kwame in the chest.

-- AD --

After stabbing Junior, he tried fleeing but was apprehended by Nana Kwame who later handed him over to the police.

The suspect is currently in police custody pending investigations.

Nana Kwame made all these assertions during an exclusive interview with Oman Channel.

Watch the video below to know more…