Kumasi: 20-Year-Old Guy Fatally Stabbed To Death During Dispute Over Plastic Chair

A sad report from Asante New Town in Kumasi confirms the death of a 20-year-old man, identified as Kwadwo Bright.

As reported, he was fatally stabbed during a heated dispute over a plastic chair.

According to eyewitness accounts, the tragic incident happened at a popular snooker game centre in the area.

Kwadwo and his friend, the attacker, clashed after both laid claim to the same chair.

Although bystanders initially managed to calm the situation but tensions reignited shortly afterwards.

The suspect is said to have confronted Kwadwo again, this time stabbing him in the neck.

Onlookers rushed the young man to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.