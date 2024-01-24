Kumasi: 35-year-old mason ends it all as lady he sponsored in school says he’s no longer her class

A sad story from Buokrom in the Ashanti Region of Ghana confirms the death of a 35-year-old mason named Paul Owusu.



According to reports, Owusu ended it all after a lady he had supported financially in school and hoped to pursue a romantic relationship with, rejected him, stating that he was not her preferred type of man.



According to reports from Frederick Adu, the local Assembly member who confirmed the incident, Owusu had invested a significant amount in the young woman, even sponsoring her education.

READ ALSO: FM presenter cries and curses guy on live radio for shifting her womb with his tall and thick banana (Video)

The distressing discovery was made when efforts to reach Owusu by his master mason proved unsuccessful.



Upon searching his residence, they found him hanging in his room.



It was revealed that Owusu had not only financially assisted the lady but had also entrusted her with his GHC15,000.



When he approached her to collect back the money, sh refused to return it, and also refused to marry him, emphasizing that he was not in her social class.

READ ALSO: Retire, you’re washed and don’t deserve to represent Ghana anymore – Kwaku Manu descends on Dede Ayew