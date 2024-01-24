type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsKumasi: 35-year-old mason ends it all as lady he sponsored in school...
News

Kumasi: 35-year-old mason ends it all as lady he sponsored in school says he’s no longer her class

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Kumasi 35-year-old mason ends it all as lady he sponsored in school says he's no longer her class

A sad story from Buokrom in the Ashanti Region of Ghana confirms the death of a 35-year-old mason named Paul Owusu.


According to reports, Owusu ended it all after a lady he had supported financially in school and hoped to pursue a romantic relationship with, rejected him, stating that he was not her preferred type of man.


According to reports from Frederick Adu, the local Assembly member who confirmed the incident, Owusu had invested a significant amount in the young woman, even sponsoring her education.

READ ALSO: FM presenter cries and curses guy on live radio for shifting her womb with his tall and thick banana (Video)

Kumasi 35-year-old mason ends it all as lady he sponsored in school says he's no longer her class

The distressing discovery was made when efforts to reach Owusu by his master mason proved unsuccessful.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon


Upon searching his residence, they found him hanging in his room.


It was revealed that Owusu had not only financially assisted the lady but had also entrusted her with his GHC15,000.


When he approached her to collect back the money, sh refused to return it, and also refused to marry him, emphasizing that he was not in her social class.

READ ALSO: Retire, you’re washed and don’t deserve to represent Ghana anymore – Kwaku Manu descends on Dede Ayew

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.9 ° F
86.9 °
86.9 °
63 %
3.2mph
11 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more