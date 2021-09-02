type here...
GhPageNewsKumasi: 6-year-old kid kidnapped and raped by a gay kidnapper for 2-weeks
News

Kumasi: 6-year-old kid kidnapped and raped by a gay kidnapper for 2-weeks

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A 6-year-old kid who was kidnapped for two weeks by a gay kidnapper has been found. The child was kidnapped from Mampong to Kodie, all in the Ashanti Region.

Per intelligence gathered concerning the story, the young boy was lured by the said gay kidnapper. He told the boy that he will make him (the kid) rich at that young age.

The 22-year-old gay kidnapper captured the innocent child from Mampong where he resides and took him to Kodie off the Offinso road.

Per the source’s info, the child, in the 2-weeks he went missing was seriously abused by the kidnapper as he constantly had anal sex with him.

The 6-year-old child identified as Nana after days of going through hell managed to escape. He ran to a woman in Kodie, narrated his story to her and the woman took him to the police station.

After the child’s report to the police and upon careful probe, the police has apprehended the criminal who has been remanded for 2 weeks by the court.

Nana’s anus is damaged. He is currently at the hospital receiving swift medical care. GhPage is following the story, we’ll update you. Stay with us.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 2, 2021
Accra
light rain
75.5 ° F
75.5 °
75.5 °
90 %
2.8mph
100 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
76 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News