Kumasi: Children reported missing found dead in Pastors car

By Qwame Benedict
locked car
Some residents of Fawoade in the Ashanti region are in a state of shock after two children who were reported missing were later found dead in a pastors car at a car park.

The deceased who have been identified as Blessed Yiedie Boadu Boakye, 2 and Emmanuel Ahoto, 3 are believed to have suffocated to death after they entered into the car of the leader of Light Salvation Ministry International identified as Prophet Evans K. Oppong.

Mother of one of the deceased in an interview narrated that she had gone to church together with her child who later went outside to play with friends from the children service.

After the Church service came to an end, she couldn’t find her child which resulted in some members joining her in search of her child but to no avail.

The Pastor after the search in an attempt to move his car home only to find out that the kids are dead and lying in his car.

Some sources from the area have it that, the kids entered the car while playing and ended up in the trunk of the car which had tinted windows making it difficult for anyone to see them.

The children were pronounced dead on arrival after they were rushed to the Mamponteng Hospital and the bodies deposited at Mount zion morgue awaiting autopsy.

The matter has so far been reported to the Mamponteng district Police command.

Source:Ghpage

Monday, April 12, 2021
