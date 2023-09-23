Kumasi’s emerging fine Afrobeat Singer J.Quarsh shakes the internet with latest hit KOYONSO

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Afrobeat and Afropop artist Ayiglo Quashigah Justice, popularly known as J.Quash, has made a strong entrance into the music scene with his latest hit, “KOYONSO,” which was produced by Peewezle Beat. J.Quash is currently signed to the renowned UK-based record label, Keima Music.

BRIEF HISTORY OF J.QUARSH

Hailing from Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana, Quashigah’s passion for music ignited during his early school days. His musical journey began when he joined a church choir at Calvary Charismatic Church in Kumasi, where he sang church hymns and gospel songs.

He received his basic education at Asawasi D/A Primary and Junior Secondary School in the Ashanti region.

Later, he continued his education at Osei Tutu Senior High School in Akropong, also in the Ashanti region, where he served as the entertainment prefect for his school.

In 2002, Quashigah gained admission to Enchi Training College in the Western region of Ghana, where he received professional teacher training.

Continuing his pursuit of education, he enrolled at the University of Education, Winneba (Mampong branch) in October 2010. There, he studied for a bachelor’s degree in science, with a major in Agricultural Science.

His latest song, “KOYONSO,” is available for streaming on various digital platforms, including Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify, and more.