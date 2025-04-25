Kumasi gay guy beaten

A disturbing video that has gone viral on social media shows a young man, identified as Kofi, being violently assaulted by four men after allegedly being caught in a homosexual act.

According to reports, Kofi was said to have lured a teenage boy into his room at Atonsu Monaco in Kumasi.

He was caught in the act by some members of the community who then stormed his room to physically assault him.

In the viral clip, Kofi is seen completely naked while being beaten with belts and slapped multiple times on the face and body.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many expressing concern over the violent nature of the assault.

While some individuals online have condemned the alleged act, many others have strongly spoken out against the brutal beating, calling it inhumane and a clear case of mob injustice.

