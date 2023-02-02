A beautiful Ghanaian lady based in Ahodwo-Kumasi is yet to recover from the biggest shock of her life after her wealthy Indian lover bolted a few hours before their well-publicized mammoth wedding in Kumasi on Saturday 28th January 2023.

Before the unfortunate incident, the lad had posted her wedding flyers all over the place and also shared their pre-video amongst her friends and other well-wishers.



The wedding was expected to happen at the all-expensive and plush Greenwood Events Center in the elite suburb of Ahodwo.

The foreign fiancé said to be in his sixties Wilson Dass arrived in Ghana in the company of his family members a week before the wedding to meet his lover for the first time after a period of virtual dating.



Sources close to the Ghanaian family point out that the wedding was to see nine bridesmaids well-rehearsed to appear in four sets of elegant apparel; a Jofel Catering Services buffet and a Dinner to herald the event.

Unfortunately, the groom Dass; his parents Mr Bura Dass and Mrs Dhanti Dass and the rest of the Indian family; vanished a few hours before the wedding, without a word to the Ghanaian family.

According to reports, the lady’s family only got wind that the wealthy Indian family had run away when they tried to reach them on the phone because they were late and their numbers were inactive.



“Look, I had ironed a jacket and a kente just for this wedding. Several boys were coming but I had to put it on hold. I had to put off my phone because I was overwhelmed with calls asking whether what they had heard was true,” one of the wedding attendants said while speaking to some newsmen.

