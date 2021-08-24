type here...
GhPageNewsKumasi: Kete dancer commands rain to stop falling at a funeral live...
News

Kumasi: Kete dancer commands rain to stop falling at a funeral live on camera (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A skilled kete dancer in his full elements whilst dancing has caused a stir on social media after commanding the rains to stop falling.

The middle-aged man (kete dancer) who was present at the funeral that saw the likes of Dr Kwaku Oteng in attendance bravely did what many think has never been seen before.

During the funeral in Kumasi suddenly the rains started falling (as you know it would be a pure disappointment to have your funeral ruined by rains) and the kete dancer took to the dance floor and danced to the tune of the kete drums.

He did this when the rains were still heavily pouring, almost destroying the funeral which was graced by some notable high profiled individuals and groups. 

As the dancer moved to and fro on the dance floor accompanied with some gestures believed to be a sign to please the gods for the rains to stop, the rains stopped at once.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
79.3 ° F
79.3 °
79.3 °
79 %
3.7mph
74 %
Tue
79 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News