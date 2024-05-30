type here...
Kumasi: Occult group cuts off the hand of a young man while lying in state at his funeral (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle

In an unusual and rare incident at Adumanafour in Mamponteng, the entire township has been thrown into a state of confusion and frenzy.

A young man who passed away and was set to be buried today had his body desecrated by a suspected occult group just hours before the funeral.

According to reports from GHPage TV’s Kaakyire Akosua, who spoke with the deceased’s family and witnesses, one of the man’s hands was found severed.

The body had been prepared for viewing earlier in the morning around 3 am. The family head and other important relatives performed their rites on the body, preparing for friends and loved ones to come and pay their respects.

However, as they waited in the morning, they suddenly heard a loud bang from where the body was laid in state. To their shock, they discovered that one of the hands had been cut off.

Alarmed, the family quickly poured libation to the gods over the terrible incident. Many believe that an occult group, which the deceased may have been a part of, cut off the hand as part of their farewell rituals for its members.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW; MORE REVELATIONS IN THE VIDEO

Source:GHPAGE

