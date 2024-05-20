Kumasi phone seller who went to Accra to chill with girlfriend dies alongside partner in the hotel room

A young Kumasi phone merchant who’s popularly known as Kofi Yesu on the streets of Adum PZ has been confirmed dead alongside his girlfriend.

As reported, Kofi Yesu travelled to Accra to spend some days with his girlfriend since they are in a long-distance relationship.

Upon reaching Accra, he booked a hotel and invited his girlfriend to come over.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH Tiktok chef expecting a baby tragically dies

A video from their meet-up inside the hotel room that has surfaced on social media shows Kofi Yesu spraying cash on his girlfriend.

However, the meet up took a tragic turn after Kofi Yesu’s girlfriend was found stabbed to death in the hotel room.

Kofi Yesu on the other hand had also ended it all when their room was broken into.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Photos of Akufo Addo’s driver who perished in the gory accident at Bonsu Junction