The Ghana Police Service administration and Ghana Armed Forces say they have commenced a thorough investigation into the alleged assault of some police officers at the Suame Police Station in the Ashanti Region by a group of soldiers.

The Suame Police Command was attacked by armed military officers over the arrest of an ununiformed soldier using an unlicensed motorcycle on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Unhappy about the turn of events, the soldier, identified as Staff Seargent Jamal Deen Mohammed, placed a call to his colleagues who stormed the police station.

According to Police sources, six military officers came to the station after their colleague called them following his arrest and detention and physically assaulted the arresting officer at the post.

In a joint statement, the Police administration and the Ghana Armed Forces indicated their resolve to probe the incident.

The two security institutions also vowed to deal with persons found culpable in the incident.

“The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident, and anyone found culpable will be dealt with administratively and according to law,” the statement said.

While assuring the public of their commitment to ensuring peace and security in the country, they also assured the public of their continuous collaboration and commitment to punish any officer who falls foul of their code of conduct and the law.

“The two security institutions are committed to a harmonious relationship and will not condone any proven act of wrongdoing of personnel. We want to assure the general public of our unflinching commitment to peace, security and harmony in the country.”

Read the full statement below:

This is the third time soldiers are attacking the Suame Police Command.

The recent incident created some chaotic scenes in the area with residents living in fear of what next could happen.

Watch the video of the chaotic scene below.