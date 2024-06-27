Kumasi: Police officer killed by armed robbers during operation

A robbery incident at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi has tragically resulted in the death of a police officer, with one suspect currently in custody.

The incident occurred around 1 am on Thursday, June 27, 2024.



According to a statement released by the police, an intelligence operation is actively underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the robbery.

The arrest of one individual marks the beginning of what authorities hope will be a swift and comprehensive operation to bring all perpetrators to justice.

The police have assured the public that they are working diligently and will not rest until all those responsible for the robbery and the officer’s death are captured.

Stay tuned for more on this developing sad story.