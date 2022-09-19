type here...
Kumasi: Popular radio presenter Mrantehene has died
Entertainment

Kumasi: Popular radio presenter Mrantehene has died

By Kweku Derrick
Mrantehene Yeboah Afari
Mrantehene Yeboah Afari, a renowned media personality in the Ashanti Region, has been reported dead.

The veteran broadcaster, who until his passing worked with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, is reported to have died on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The cause of death is immediately unknown. Reports say he was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi but was pronounced dead.

Mrantehene Yeboah Afari was a popular and revered figure who worked with some notable radio stations as a host of talk shows, mostly in the evenings.

He was a former employee of OTEC FM, New Mercury and Fox FM.

According to some of his listeners, he was on air on Friday, September 16, 2022, and hence were shocked by news of his demise.

    Source:GHPage

