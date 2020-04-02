type here...
Kumasi: Porridge seller crushed to death after vehicle rams into her

By Mr. Tabernacle
A 28-year-old porridge seller identified as Suweiba Jibrim has died after a vehicle ran into her while she was selling at a joint at Adiebeba, a suburb in Kumasi. She died on the spot.

The incident which happened in the morning of Wednesday, March 31, 2020, left the entire community and family of the deceased in a state of severe distress.

READ ALSO: 5 thieves arrested for breaking to shops at Kumasi central market amid lockdown

The torn to pieces remains of Suweiba Jibrim have been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue.

According to reports, the Hyundai vehicle with registration number GR 682-16, driven by a young female reportedly lost control and veered off the Ahodwo-Daban main street killing the porridge seller instantly and injuring a customer who was being served.

The injured victim, Francis Baah who sustained various injuries is on medication after he was discharged from the hospital.

Narrating the incident, the victim said, the vehicle which was coming from the Ahodwo-roundabout while on top speed, veered towards their direction when the driver lost control.

READ ALSO: Police beat 67-year-old widow & food vendor for going out during lockdown

Baah said he went to buy porridge on the morning of Wednesday, March 31, 2020, and while he stood by the roadside, a vehicle at full speed came towards their direction and hit them.

Police say they have begun investigations into the incident. The deceased, who left behind two children will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

